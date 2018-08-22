Cloverdale Chamber, BIA to host all-candidates meeting

Cloverdale businesses will soon get a chance to see where Surrey’s mayoral candidates stand on issues affecting their community.

An all-candidates meeting will be held at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Tech Campus (5500 180 Street) on Sept. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce and the Cloverdale Business Improvement Association will host the session, and questions for candidates may be submitted ahead of the event to info@cloverdalechamber.ca.

The meeting is open to members of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce or the Cloverdale Business Improvement Association. Pre-registration is recommended, as there will be a 70-person limit.

For more information, or to register, visit cloverdalechamber.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter