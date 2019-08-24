Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show moves to Shannon Hall, Alice Mackay buildings

The show will be held in two buildings at the fairgrounds on Oct. 12

The Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show will return to the fairgrounds on Oct. 12, this time in the Shannon Hall and Alice Mackay buildings.

Despite the location change from the Agriplex, organizer Greg Finn said the event will be one of the biggest and best antique and collectible shows in B.C.

Finn said they will have over 90 vendors at the show, which is about 10 less than last year, because the Agriplex was unavailable.

“I was told it was for the movie industry,” he said.

A collector of military and oil and gas memorabilia, Finn said he is looking forward to attending the show. He said attendees can also expect booths with jewelry, coins, china, postcards, vintage jeans, linens, small furniture and more.

For the first time this year, he added, they will be bringing in a food truck.

General admission is $5 and early bird admission at 8 a.m. is $10. Kids are admitted for free.

READ MORE: Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show returns to fairgrounds in April

@CloverdaleNews



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.