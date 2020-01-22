The Pattullo Bridge connects Surrey to New Westminster. (File photo)

Closures planned for Pattullo Bridge to test early warning systems for earthquakes

TransLink recently installed early seismic warning, wind monitoring systems

The Pattullo Bridge will be temporarily closed overnight Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1.

The closures, which will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, are for TransLink to test the recently installed early seismic warning and wind monitoring system, according to a release Wednesday (Jan. 22).

TransLink says the system’s sensors are “designed to detect early warning signs of a significant high wind or seismic event.”

If either is detected, traffic control gates, “similar to those at railway crossings,” will block bridge entrances.

“The system will also initiate advanced warning lights and digital bridge closure signs alerting bridge users of the closure.”

TransLink says the system will be ready to use “upon successful testing.”

TransLink previously said it expected the system to go live in December.

READ ALSO: Earthquake warning system being installed for Pattullo Bridge, Sept. 26, 2019

Drivers should use either the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives.

TransLink says the N19 bus will be re-routed over the Queensborough Bridge during the closures. It says to plan for an additional 30 minutes of travel time.

However, emergency vehicles will be able to cross the Pattullo in both directions at all times.


