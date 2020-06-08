‘Closer to the finish line’ as Langley Lodge reports no new resident COVID-19 cases

One staffer tested positive at Langley Lodge on Sunday, June 7, but no new resident cases have been detected (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One staffer at Langley Lodge has tested positive for COVID-19, but the facility reported no new cases among residents and no new fatalities in a Monday, June 8 update posted to the facility website.

“All of the remaining cases have recovered on the weekend,” said the posting by Lodge CEO Debra Hauptman and medical director Dr. Mitchell Fagan.

“We are pleased that Public Health has declared “no active resident cases” in Langley Lodge effective today. To date, 27 residents in Langley Lodge who became ill with COVID have recovered.”

The staffer tested positive on Sunday, they said.

“Until this case is resolved, we will continue with the infection control measures that are in place on all units, and wait for further guidance.”

Saying the lodge was “hopeful of a wind-down of the outbreak with the recovery of the residents and no new or active resident cases,” they said the Lodge will begin to plan for “eventual return to more normal activities for our residents.”

They added a thank to “all of the local members of our community for their tremendous support last week. Your messages, drive-by show of support, signs with messages of hope, and gifts of flowers and treats have lifted spirits here as we get closer to the finish line with our pandemic experience.”

The Langley non-profit care home has reported 24 deaths connected to the virus since the outbreak began on April 28 – the most deaths in any seniors care facility in B.C. since the pandemic was declared in early March.

Fraser Health authority appointed its own director of pandemic response to provide oversight of the COVID-19 response at Langley Lodge.

