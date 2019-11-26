A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Climate strike, Black Friday and transit shutdown could lead to chaos on Vancouver streets

Both Black Friday and climate strike will fall on third day of potential transit lockout

A full-scale bus shutdown, Black Friday and a climate strike could lead to a messy situation in Vancouver this week.

This Friday will see a global climate strike take place across the world, including an event dubbed Futurefest outside of Vancouver City Centre Station, and along Granville Street. The event, which is scheduled from noon till 3p.m., will fall on the third day of a full-scale strike by bus driver and maintenance workers. As of Tuesday afternoon, Unifor and the Coast Mountain Bus Company were locked in last-ditch negotiations to avert the three-day bus strike, set to start Wednesday.

This Friday will also be one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Although unlike in the U.S. Black Friday is not a holiday in Canada, many stores are still offering major discounts and retailers are expected to be busy.

TransLink said Monday it expects an extra 36,000 cars on the roads over the three-day strike, and that while SkyTrain will be unaffected, it could be busier than usual.

