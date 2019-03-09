Cliff Annable’s family asks for donations to pier restoration in lieu of flowers

Celebration of life for popular Rotarian and former White Rock councillor set for March 15

Cliff Annable will never see for himself the end result of restoration efforts to White Rock’s iconic pier – but, as with so many other important happenings in the community over the years – he will be an undeniable part of making them happen.

Friday, Annable’s family asked that anyone wanting to pay tribute to the larger-than-life man do so not with flowers, but with donations to a fund established to restore the popular tourist attraction that was severely damage in the violent Dec. 20 windstorm.

A committee of business leaders that formed to help raise funds for the restoration met for the first time Tuesday, and Annable had planned to be part of the discussion.

Friends and colleagues were shocked to learn later that day that Annable had died, reportedly after suffering a heart attack.

The father, grandfather and businessman was well-known throughout the community, including for a term he spent as a White Rock city councillor and as a former owner of the Surrey Eagles junior hockey franchise.

A celebration of Annable’s life is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Peace Portal Alliance Church, 15128 27B Ave.

 

