A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

Cleanup begins after demolition of burned Winters Hotel in Vancouver, city says

Two bodies found in rubble more than a week after the April 11 fire

The City of Vancouver says the ruins of a low-income hotel destroyed by fire earlier this month have been fully demolished.

It says work can now begin to clean up the area around the Winters Hotel, where two bodies were found more than a week after the April 11 fire.

In the days after the fire, the property manager said it was believed that all of the residents had escaped the blaze, which also left five people injured.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has said the fire was sparked accidentally by unattended candles.

The department has also said it was too dangerous for crews to reach the area where the fire started when they first began fighting the flames, so it couldn’t be determined if the building was empty.

The city says the demolished materials will remain at the site in the Gastown neighbourhood for the next two weeks, but it would work to open as much of the sidewalk and street as possible to support surrounding residents and businesses.

BC Housing said last week that permanent homes had been found for 70 residents displaced by the fire.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Second body found during demolition of burned Vancouver hotel

fire

Previous story
‘Terror’ for disabled South Surrey senior after Walmart staff reclaim borrowed wheelchair, citing policy
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Surrey woman last seen in Langley located

Just Posted

Kimberly Coates (centre) accepts a cheque for $20K from poppy fund committee co-chairs Earle Fraser (left) and Pat Keeping. Surrey Memorial Hospital will use the money—raised by the Cloverdale Legion in the 2021 poppy campaign—to buy medical equipment. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Legion donates more than $40K to two hospitals, care foundation

Mike Armstrong addresses White Rock council in 2012 about making the city more dog-friendly. This week, he and his wife were ordered by a BC Supreme Court judge to pay $52,500 in commission on properties that were listed for sale but never sold. (File photo)
White Rock couple ordered to pay $52,500 commission – despite failed sale of Mission-area properties

Award-winning young poet Keeratveer Bambrah flanked by Raj Chouhan, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, left, and Kate Ryan-Lloyd, Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, in Victoria on Wednesday, April 27. (Submitted photo)
‘My Voice is ALIVE!’: Surrey student’s poem among 3 B.C. winners in Democracy & Me contest

Delta School District headquarters in Ladner. (Grace Kennedy photo)
Delta School District projecting over $2.7-million shortfall for 2022-2023