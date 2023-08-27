‘Clean Blitz’ crews clear more than 1,000 illegal dumping locations in Surrey and collect 1,614 bags of litter, 1,603 dumped items during two-week blitz. (City of Surrey photo)

The City of Surrey has completed its first two-week ‘Clean-Blitz’ pilot program, aimed at building community pride by keeping the city clean and beautiful.

From August 8-18, city crews collected 1,614 bags of litter and removed 1,603 dumped items from more than 1,000 locations throughout the city, noted a release.

Crews started the intensive clean-up efforts in Newton before moving on to other town centres.

“I am very appreciative of our staff for their dedication in making Surrey’s first Clean-Blitz pilot project such a success,” Mayor Brenda Locke said in the written statement.

“From disposing hundreds of pieces of furniture and electronics to collecting over 1,600 bags of litter, our crews worked hard to get the job done,” she said.

“It’s programs like this that help increase community pride by creating cleaner, safer, healthier, and more vibrant neighbourhoods for our residents and businesses.”

Breakdown of dumped items:

• Furniture: 422

• Mattresses: 102

• Appliances/Electronics: 110

• Hazardous/Oils: 20

• Misc General Garbage: 949

The city offers regular litter pick up, a large item pick-up program, and two recycling and waste centres where residents can dispose of unwanted items, the release said.

“We can all do our part to keep our city clean by using services such as the Large Item Pick-Up Program. If you see illegal dumping, please report it online at www.surrey.ca/report or by calling 604-591-4370,” said Locke.

Learn more at surrey.ca/rethinkwaste

