Clayton teen struck in alleged hit-and-run

Lisa Borchardt’s 18-year-old son was walking home on Tuesday night when he was struck by a car.

“They hit him,” she said. “They kept driving. They stopped about 50 yards down to see if he was still moving. As soon as he got up, they drove away.”

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 28. Borchardt’s son, Jacob, had been walking home south down 192nd Street, near the intersection with 74th Avenue in Clayton. The vehicle was driving northbound.

A neighbour jumped to his aid after hearing “screams for help,” Borchardt wrote on Facebook.

Jacob was taken to Surrey Memorial Hospital, where doctors assessed that he had a fracture in his right wrist and severe bruising.

When Borchardt spoke to the Reporter on Friday afternoon, she was about to drive her son to a check up — his pain was so severe he had not slept, she said.

‘Beyond frustrated’

When a friend of Jacob’s located a broken car mirror on the side of the road near where the incident took place, Borchardt collected it and contacted RCMP to submit it to the investigation. She said she was reprimanded for taking the mirror from a crime scene.

“I’m beyond frustrated,” she said. “The person who hit him could come back and take it. And then we’d have nothing,” she said.

A broken side mirror, found on the side of the road near where the incident took place. Lisa Bourchardt

Borchardt took the mirror to two auto dealerships, where it was identified as either belonging to a 2001 Chrysler Sebring or a 2001 Dodge Stratus.

Surrey RCMP have not verified those descriptions.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said no suspect vehicle has been identified at this time. Sturko encouraged any witnesses to the collision to reach out to Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

Regardless, Borchardt is putting out a call to her neighbours to help her find the driver and vehicle involved in the incident.

At the end of the day, Borchardt just wants the driver to come forward.

“I’m not angry and I don’t hate the person. Accidents happen and I get that. It’s just — I’m disappointed,” she said. “It’s someone’s child. Be accountable and come forward.”



