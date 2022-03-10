Clayton sewer expansion project approved

A sewer extension project for Clayton Heights was approved by city council March 7. (Image via City of Surrey)

The North Cloverdale Trunk Sewer project is moving forward.

City council approved the sewer expansion for Clayton Heights at its regular meeting March 7.

The $3.5 million contract ( No. 4716-052-11) was awarded Timbro Contracting Ltd., with an expenditure authorization limit set at just over $3.9 mil.

The report, prepared by Scott Neuman, the engineering department’s GM, noted phase 1 of the trunk extension (see red line in image) will run from 72nd Avenue, just south of Fraser Hwy, up to 74th Avenue.

“The sanitary trunk sewer will allow servicing of properties in the West Clayton Neighbourhood,” the report detailed. “Subsequent extension of the trunk sewer installation is dependent upon the timing of future development.”

After that “future development,” there are plans to extend the sewer trunk line northeast roughly diagonally to about 78th Avenue and then roughly east to 80th Avenue. There is no timeline on the future extension (see dotted line in image).

“The construction package related to this contract consists of approximately 800 metres of 1050mm diameter sanitary trunk sewer from the 7200 block of 177A Street to the 18100 block of 74 Avenue,” the report said.

According to the permit, sewer construction will be allowed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Friday, which is in line with Surrey’s noise bylaw (Bylaw, 1982, No. 7044).

When the project crosses Fraser Hwy, there will be single-lane closures in each direction.

“The lane closures are necessary to accommodate the installation of the deep sanitary trunk sewer,” the report explained. “Minimal impacts are anticipated as a result of the lane closures, given this work will occur during the summer when traffic volumes are typically lower.”

The report also notes three tenders were received for the project: 1.) Timbro Contracting Ltd. $3,570,279.68, 2.) Richco Contracting Ltd. $3,921,750, 3.) Clearway Construction Inc. $6,455,802.15. The pre-tender estimate was $4.3 million, including GST.

The sewer project is expected to begin in April with completion by the fall. The contract noted Timbro must finish constructing the sewer project in 160 working days.

Funding for the trunk line was already approved as part of the 2022 Sewer Utility Budget.

The report can be found by visiting surrey.ca, and clicking on City Government/Council Meetings and then scrolling down and clicking on Corporate Reports and navigating to report R041.



