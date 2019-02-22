Parents anxiously wait to be reunited with their children after a stabbing outside Immaculate Conception School in North Delta triggered a lockdown shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb, 20, 2019. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Class resumes at North Delta elementary school after cop, woman stabbed

A Delta man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his wife and an off-duty DPD officer on Feb. 20

Class has resumed for students and staff at Immaculate Conception School in North Delta after a stabbing earlier this week that sent two people to hospital in critical condition.

A woman and an off-duty Delta police officer were stabbed multiple times on Wednesday, Feb. 20, after the officer, Acting-Sergeant John Jasmins, witnessed a man allegedly assaulting a woman outside of the school and intervened.

Jasmins, who was off-duty and unarmed at the time, was stabbed several times in the abdomen and he and the woman woman were rushed to hospital in critical condition. Their status has since improved, with Jasmins listed as stable and the woman in serious condition.

“Investigators believe that if John hadn’t acted so quickly, the woman involved in this incident could have lost her life. He is a hero,” Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord said in press release Thursday afternoon.

Parents at the school waited anxiously — some inside the school, others behind a line of police tape — while police and school officials made sure all the children were safe and accounted for. No children were injured in the incident.

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon stemming from the incident.

READ MORE: Delta man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside North Delta elementary school

On Wednesday, the school was closed as staff met with DPD Victim Services and prepared to support students as they cope with the trauma of what happened.

Principal Maurice Jacob told the Reporter Thursday morning that staff and students are coping well so far.

Caber, a yellow retriever, was Canada’s first accredited facility dog and joined the Delta Police Department in 2010. He is spending the day at Immaculate Conception School to help students and staff cope with the stabbing that took place outside the school on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

“We do have counsellors on site to assist children that have been referred by parents or referred by their teachers, we have two therapy dogs from [DPD] Victim Services here in Delta, and Victim Services also worked with out staff yesterday to prepare for the day, put a plan in place for today and give us some feedback — not only working with our staff who were part of the event but also helping them be prepared to work with the kids at all different grade levels.

“So we gathered this morning, we went over to the church to pray for all the people involved and all the people who have been impacted, and thanksgiving for all the people who helped us, the police and everybody. So far, the day is progressing really smoothly.”

Jacob extended his thanks to all the people and agencies involved, both in keeping students safe during the event and supporting the children and school staff afterward.

“We owe a huge debt of thanks to the Delta police, to the Catholic School Board, and Victim Services for all the support that was offered. The amount of levels of support that were mobilized and offered to the school was amazing,” he said. “We’re doing well with the supports we have in place, kids are getting the … individual support that they need as it comes up or as they’re referred by parents. So I think we’re getting through it in a very healthy way.”


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Manoj George, 49, of Delta is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after allegedly stabbing a woman and an off-duty DPD officer outside of Immaculate Conception elementary school on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Ron Calliou/Twitter photo)

Delta police Acting-Sgt. John Jasmins was the off-duty officer stabbed while intervening in an assault outside Immaculate Conception School on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

