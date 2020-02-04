Claire Trevena speaking at Surrey Board of Trade event

She’s expected to tackle topics like ‘ridesharing and the taxi industry – creating a level playing field’

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena will be the keynote speaker at a Surrey Board of Trade luncheon on Friday, March 6.

She’s expected to tackle the topics of “ridesharing and the taxi industry – creating a level playing field,” as well as mobility pricing, the Massey Tunnel and Pattullo Bridge projects, and “sustainable transportation projects – how will we fund them in the future?”

It will be at the Eaglequest Golf Course, at 7778 152nd St., with lunch and registration from 11:30 a.m. to noon and the program getting underway from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Admission is $65 plus GST for members and $75 plus GST for non-members. Lyft and the Port of Vancouver are co-presenting sponsors and the Now-Leader is media sponsor.



