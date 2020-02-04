B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena. (Submitted photo)

Claire Trevena speaking at Surrey Board of Trade event

She’s expected to tackle topics like ‘ridesharing and the taxi industry – creating a level playing field’

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena will be the keynote speaker at a Surrey Board of Trade luncheon on Friday, March 6.

She’s expected to tackle the topics of “ridesharing and the taxi industry – creating a level playing field,” as well as mobility pricing, the Massey Tunnel and Pattullo Bridge projects, and “sustainable transportation projects – how will we fund them in the future?”

It will be at the Eaglequest Golf Course, at 7778 152nd St., with lunch and registration from 11:30 a.m. to noon and the program getting underway from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Admission is $65 plus GST for members and $75 plus GST for non-members. Lyft and the Port of Vancouver are co-presenting sponsors and the Now-Leader is media sponsor.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?
Next story
Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Claire Trevena speaking at Surrey Board of Trade event

She’s expected to tackle topics like ‘ridesharing and the taxi industry – creating a level playing field’

Criminal Code offences in Surrey dropped by six per cent, RCMP say

Criminal Code offences dropped to 11,472 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 12,173 in the third

Comedy cancelled in Surrey for use of ‘blackface’ caught in misunderstanding

Touring production ‘Im Hussein: Double Trouble’ rescheduled for March date at Bell theatre

Team Macdonald wins B.C. wheelchair curling provincial title in Cloverdale

New champs will held to Quebec for Canadian championships April 25-30

Surrey and Abbotsford hospitals ‘targeted’ for pay parking profit, activist says

John Buss, of HospitalPayParking.ca, says it’s ‘way out of whack’

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Vancouver-area home sales rebound from last year as prices inch downward

2020 began with fewer homes listed for sale than is typical for this time of year

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Most Read