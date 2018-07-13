Civil Forfeiture Office gleans $102K from Surrey bust

Search warrants were executed on a condominium in Surrey and a rented storage unit in Maple Ridge

The BC Civil Forfeiture Office has netted $102,000 following an investigation by Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said it involved “an in-depth investigation into the sale of stolen merchandise on online marketplaces.”

She said Alan Smith and Kimberley Gascon have both been charged with theft under $5,000 and Smith is also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and trafficking in property obtained by crime. They are both awaiting trial.

Search warrants were executed on a condominium in Surrey and a rented storage unit in Maple Ridge.

Sturko said the investigation began in March 2017 and investigators identified and arrested two people “who were allegedly stealing select branded merchandise from multiple clothing stores and then allegedly selling the stolen merchandise online.”

She said about $122,000 in merchandise was recovered and the condominium and a vehicle “believed to be used to transport” the goods were forfeited, to the tune of $102,000.

Sturko noted the “vast majority” of cases pursued by the CFO are linked to drugs, gangs and organized crime.

Staff Sergeant Mike Hall said that “seizure of offence-related property is an excellent tool for police to remove the profit incentive for organized criminal networks to commit offences in our communities.”

Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s minister of public safety and solicitor general, said the “scale of this particular forfeiture should serve as a warning to those pursuing similar activities in Surrey.

“Civil forfeiture complements police efforts to curb significant property criminals in their communities and ensure people feel safe in their homes,” he said.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Possible drunk driver crashes into truck in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Civil Forfeiture Office gleans $102K from Surrey bust

Search warrants were executed on a condominium in Surrey and a rented storage unit in Maple Ridge

Cloverdale’s Box2Fit gym launches yoga program for people with Parkinson’s Disease

Box2Fit also creating an in-house yoga studio, which will offer yoga classes to the entire community

‘Sensory Friendly Spaces’ in Surrey to help individuals and families with autism

New signs are among several City of Surrey initiatives noted at recent Canucks Autism Network event

Free toad tour in south Langley, Surrey this Saturday

A Rocha Canada is inviting the public to see the mass migration of Western toads

WATCH: New ‘Dive Bar’ video from Cloverdale-bound Gord Bamford

Country artist among many performing at annual Gone Country concert on July 21

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

VIDEO: Possible drunk driver crashes into truck in Abbotsford

Driver threatens APD member while being detained

Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

B.C. real estate market tips to balance amid new mortgage rules: association

Association says 7,884 units were sold within MLS across the province in June

PHOTO: Porcupine taking a stroll in the Yukon turns heads

The prickly animal captured walking on hind legs near Million Dollar Falls in the Yukon

Marijuana growing rules aim to protect B.C. farmland

Local governments can prevent construction of concrete ‘bunkers’ in ALR

B.C. Conservatives urge constructive solutions in wake of Greyhound pullout

Scott Anderson blasts NDP and Liberals for not doing enough to address bus cuts

Report: Are British Columbians addicted to air conditioning?

A new report from BC Hydro indicates British Columbians are increasingly turning to air conditioning to beat the heat.

B.C. First Nations move to ban non-native moose hunting in Chilcotin

Tsilhqot’in Nation target provincial government’s LEH moose hunts

Most Read