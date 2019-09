The RCMP and WorkSafeBC are also probing the incident.

Officials say a city worker has died after an accident in Vancouver.

The City of Vancouver says the accident happened on Saturday afternoon at the worksite for an engineering streets crew.

It says the City will conduct an internal investigation.

The RCMP and WorkSafeBC are also probing the incident.

The City offered its condolences to the unnamed worker’s family.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.