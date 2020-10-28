Delta urging residents do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19

“We all know what we need to do as a community to push the curve back down,” said Mayor George Harvie

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media photo)

With a second wave of COVID-19 crashing across the province, especially in the Fraser Health region, the City of Delta is asking Deltans to redouble their efforts to help stop the spread of the virus.

Public health officials announced another 217 COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 27), 145 of which were in the Fraser Health region.

Tuesday’s numbers followed a record weekend for infections, with 317 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 293 from Saturday to Sunday and 207 from Sunday to Monday, prompting new restrictions on gatherings in private homes and advice to wear masks in all public indoor spaces.

“I am very concerned about the rapid increase in COVID-19 numbers we have seen recently and how continued spread of this virus could lead to closures like we have seen in other provinces that would impact all of us, particularly local businesses and the most vulnerable,” Delta Mayor George Harvie said in a press release. “We all know what we need to do as a community to push the curve back down and protect each other through this second wave.

“The city has worked hard to utilize all the tools available to ensure the safety of the community. Now is the time for every person in Delta and beyond to make the commitment and sacrifices needed to protect the community from this awful virus. We owe it to our local businesses, Delta Hospital and the most vulnerable people in our society to do everything we can to stop the spread and save lives. We can do this, but we must all take decisive action.”

In a press release issued Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 28), the City of Delta said it is actively enforcing Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry’s orders, including her most recent order limiting gatherings in private homes to members of that household plus a “safe six,” as it continues to make every effort to stop the spread of the virus in the community.

As well, city-owned facilities have reopened with enhanced safety procedures — including the mandatory wearing of face masks, mandatory pre-registering for programs — and physical features in place to support safe physical distancing, hygiene and sanitation. Any necessary adjustments or closures will be communicated on the city’s website (delta.ca) and via the city’s social media channels.

Other efforts include continuing to share information about the virus through Delta’s website and social media channels to help educate the community and promote safe practices, and advocating and supporting the local business community with actions undertaken through Delta’s Community Resilience and Economic Recovery Team. Head to welovedelta.ca for ways to support local businesses as they navigate the ongoing pandemic.

