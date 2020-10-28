Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media photo)

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media photo)

Delta urging residents do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19

“We all know what we need to do as a community to push the curve back down,” said Mayor George Harvie

With a second wave of COVID-19 crashing across the province, especially in the Fraser Health region, the City of Delta is asking Deltans to redouble their efforts to help stop the spread of the virus.

Public health officials announced another 217 COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 27), 145 of which were in the Fraser Health region.

Tuesday’s numbers followed a record weekend for infections, with 317 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 293 from Saturday to Sunday and 207 from Sunday to Monday, prompting new restrictions on gatherings in private homes and advice to wear masks in all public indoor spaces.

READ MORE: B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged (Oct. 27, 2020)

“I am very concerned about the rapid increase in COVID-19 numbers we have seen recently and how continued spread of this virus could lead to closures like we have seen in other provinces that would impact all of us, particularly local businesses and the most vulnerable,” Delta Mayor George Harvie said in a press release. “We all know what we need to do as a community to push the curve back down and protect each other through this second wave.

“The city has worked hard to utilize all the tools available to ensure the safety of the community. Now is the time for every person in Delta and beyond to make the commitment and sacrifices needed to protect the community from this awful virus. We owe it to our local businesses, Delta Hospital and the most vulnerable people in our society to do everything we can to stop the spread and save lives. We can do this, but we must all take decisive action.”

In a press release issued Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 28), the City of Delta said it is actively enforcing Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry’s orders, including her most recent order limiting gatherings in private homes to members of that household plus a “safe six,” as it continues to make every effort to stop the spread of the virus in the community.

READ MORE: B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge (Oct. 26, 2020)

As well, city-owned facilities have reopened with enhanced safety procedures — including the mandatory wearing of face masks, mandatory pre-registering for programs — and physical features in place to support safe physical distancing, hygiene and sanitation. Any necessary adjustments or closures will be communicated on the city’s website (delta.ca) and via the city’s social media channels.

Other efforts include continuing to share information about the virus through Delta’s website and social media channels to help educate the community and promote safe practices, and advocating and supporting the local business community with actions undertaken through Delta’s Community Resilience and Economic Recovery Team. Head to welovedelta.ca for ways to support local businesses as they navigate the ongoing pandemic.

For more information about the city’s COVID-19 response, visit delta.ca/covid19.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No ‘safe six’ for household gatherings in Fraser Health as region leads B.C. in COVID cases
Next story
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Just Posted

(Photo: Twitter@SurreyRCMP)
Surrey Mounties, pet owners, bracing for Halloween

Last year the Surrey RCMP received 147 fireworks complaints on Diwali and 121 on Halloween

partial graphic used in "Get Serious" campaign by Surrey business groups.
‘Get Serious’ message about COVID pushed by Surrey business groups fearing ‘economic shutdown’

‘Different social media messages will be sent out daily with significant messaging…’

A healthcare worker uses a grabber to hand a woman a piece of paper at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No ‘safe six’ for household gatherings in Fraser Health as region leads B.C. in COVID cases

Majority of new cases are now emerging in Fraser Health

Pixabay image
OUR VIEW: Grow up and join the fight against COVID-19 in Surrey

All of us in Surrey need to ask ourselves if we are on the right side of the fight against COVID-19, or are we not

Stock photo
Pair’s lawsuit dismissed against Fraser Valley soccer association and churches

Judge in Abbotsford calls claims against 14 defendants ‘an abuse of the court’s process’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch has issued a decision about the actions of an elementary school teacher in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley elementary teacher suspended for grabbing, shoving, yelling at kids

Roxann Rojas will lose her legal authority to teach for two weeks from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, 2020

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

Lawrence Nadessan, 44, was last seen on Oct. 24 at 11:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge.
Maple Ridge man missing since Saturday is extremely out of character, family says

Cameras saw him leaving home, not dressed for the weather

Most Read