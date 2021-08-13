City: south end construction to continue into September

Sewer work along stretch of Highway 19 to cause traffic delays and disruption

The City of Campbell River is warning drivers of traffic changes and delays related to south-end sewer construction that will continue into September.

The contractor for the work is maintaining single-land alternating traffic 24-hours-a-day through the work area, a stretch of Highway 19A between Maryland Road and Twillingate Road. Active construction hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed at both ends of the worksite. Drivers are being asked to follow all directions on signs and from traffic control personnel.

Drivers are being told to use alternate routes to avoid delays if possible. They are being encouraged to detour along Erickson Road, Dogwood Street, and Jubilee Parkway.

Alternative access to residential neighbourhoods near the work area remains in effect for local traffic.

READ ALSO: City of Campbell River notifies residents of yard waste collection delay



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverConstruction