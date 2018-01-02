City seeks artist bids on $180K sculpture project for new Museum of Surrey campus

Surrey is looking to create an illuminated sculpture for the upcoming heritage campus

Artists wanted: Surrey is searching for someone to create an illuminated public art sculpture for the renovated Museum of Surrey.

In the call for expressions of interest, released on Tuesday, Jan. 2, the city said it was looking for artists or artist teams who are “interested in creating a large scale illuminated sculpture that will serve as a celebratory landmark.” Situated in the planned heritage campus outside the museum, the sculpture would be visible by day and night along Highway 10.

The city said it expects the sculpture to provide an “inspirational and beautiful marker” for pedestrians in the square, while also using a story-telling component to reflect on and weave together “the ancient and diverse heritages of Cloverdale.”

The project has a budget of $180,000 — inclusive of all costs. The foundation and wiring for the electronic sign currently outside the museum is expected to be repurposed for this project: any changes to the foundation and wiring would come from the artwork budget, although the city will fund the removal of the vertical sign.

Interested artists are asked to send a letter of interest, a written explanation of their approach to the project, an artist’s resume and up to 10 images of past work to purchasing@surrey.ca.

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 14, at 4 p.m.

Shortlisted artists will be contacted by email and phone, and posted on the city’s website. Each shortlisted artist will be given $2,000 to develop an artwork concept to present on March 24.

For more information, see the detailed call for expressions of interest or attend the information session on Jan. 12 at the Surrey Archives from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



grace.kennedy@cloverdalereporter.com

