South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm. (City of Surrey photo)

City receives $400K grant to build Indigenous Carving Centre in South Surrey

Construction of showcase venue to be completed mid-2022

The City of Surrey has received a $400,000 grant from the provincial government to build an Indigenous Carving Centre at Historic Stewart Farm in South Surrey.

Construction is set to begin this fall, with completion anticipated in mid-2022.

“This is an important project for Surrey and I want to thank the Province and Heritage BC for their support,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a news release. “The new Carving Centre will be a showcase venue to come learn and explore the art and history of Indigenous carving. I look forward to welcoming everyone when we officially open the doors of the Indigenous Carving Centre at Elgin Heritage Park next year.”

The release noted that the project has been guided by ongoing consultation with the Katzie, Kwantlen and Semiahmoo First Nations as well as by best practices for carving venues. In addition, the city is planning a second venue in North Surrey.

“Two venues will help to ensure greater opportunities for the many talented Indigenous artists in Surrey,” McCallum said. “I am pleased that we will have two new dedicated spaces for the teaching and sharing of Indigenous cultural heritage in our city.”

The grant was received through the Unique Heritage Infrastructure component of the BC Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program. Projects supported by the program are designed to improve community economic resilience, develop tourism infrastructure, support unique heritage infrastructure, and support economic recovery in rural communities.


