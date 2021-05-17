The City of Delta is partnering with the Delta Police Department and the Delta School District on a new campaign designed to reduce the stigma surrounding substance use and make it easier for people to seek support and treatment. (City of Delta/Twitter photo)

The City of Delta is partnering with the Delta Police Department and the Delta School District on a new campaign designed to reduce the stigma surrounding substance use and make it easier for people to seek support and treatment. (City of Delta/Twitter photo)

City, police, school district partner on campaign to ‘End the Stigma’ in Delta

19 people died from overdoses in Delta last year and paramedics attended 176 overdose calls

The City of Delta, Delta Police and Delta School District recently launched a new joint campaign aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding substance use and making it easier for people to seek support and treatment.

B.C. hit a grim milestone in the first quarter of 2021, as 498 people lost their lives to illicit drug overdoses — the most fatal overdoses ever recorded in the first three months of the year. The death toll in March, 158, tied the record for the most ever recorded in that month set in 2018, marking a 41 per cent increase from March 2020.

Last month marked five years since B.C. declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency, and in that time there were over 7,000 illicit drug toxicity deaths in the province — 1,723 of those in 2020, making last year the worst on record.

Delta is not immune to the crisis — 19 people lost their lives due to overdoses in the city last year, and BC Ambulance Service paramedics attended 176 overdose calls, equal to about one every two days. In the first four months of 2021, paramedics attended 65 overdoes calls in Delta, one-third of those in April alone.

The BC Coroners Service reports that from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2021, most of the overdose deaths in B.C. took place in private residences (56 per cent) or in other residences including social and supportive housing, SROs, shelters, and hotels and other indoor locations (30 per cent). Just 13 per cent of overdose deaths happened outside in cars, on sidewalks and streets, or in parks.

READ MORE: B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March

RELATED: 60 people in Surrey lose their lives to fatal overdoses in first 3 months of 2021

SEE ALSO: B.C. announces historic half-billion-dollar funding for overdose crisis, mental health

The End the Stigma campaign is designed to raise awareness about the overdose crisis in B.C. and help end the stigma facing those who use substances, making it easier for them to ask for help.

“The stigma surrounding substance use and addiction negatively impacts people who use substances, their families and loved ones. Our communities are impacted by the stigma around substance use,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

“Our aim is to reduce the stigma faced by people of all ages and remove barriers for seeking treatment and support. We all have a role to play in supporting those who use substances, and by educating ourselves on the issue, we can build a healthier, more caring community.”

Through social media channels and bus shelter advertising, among other streams, the campaign aims to educate residents about the steps the City of Delta has taken to support residents in need, and to inform residents about the various mental health and substance use supports that exist in the community.

“Until the stigma associated with substance use and addiction ends, our loved ones will continue to be lost to overdose. It is our collective responsibility to be compassionate and non-judgemental, and to provide access to mental health and addiction services. Ending the stigma associated with substance use and addiction will mean that all members of our community — including students and their families — will reach out and ask for help when they need it,” Joanna Angelidis, director of learning services — inclusive learning with the Delta School District, said in a press release.

For more on the campaign and links to resources in the city, visit delta.ca/services/social-planning/endthestigma.

— with files from Katya Slepian

SEE ALSO: Former health officials, advocates reflect on anniversary of B.C.’s overdose emergency

SEE ALSO: Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault
Next story
10-hectare fire near Harrison Mills rages out of control as second blaze ignites

Just Posted

Students from Cloverdale Catholic School sit on school grounds while they play music for residents of Bethshan Gardens. So far students from every grade have played for the seniors in a series of music performances. (Photo submitted: Clive Heah)
Students at Cloverdale Catholic School play for residents of Bethshan Gardens

Musical performances have been running since the beginning of May

Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, stands outside the Cloverdale Rec. Centre. The rec. centre has been set up as a mass vaccination site by Fraser Health and the Association has decided to cancel the rodeo in order to offer the fairgrounds for public parking. (Submitted)
Second year in a row it’ll be quiet on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds over May Long Weekend

Shannon Claypool says planning for next year is already underway

File photo: Tom Zytaruk
Surrey cops investigate shooting overnight at Whalley home with long history of gunshots

Police received reports about shots fired at a house in the 10800-block of 139A Street at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday

(Delta Police Department photo)
Property crime in Delta down, collisions up in first quarter of 2021

Police note little change in violent crime stats compared to Q1 in 2020 — 174 incidents versus 177

White Rock RCMP received more than 80 calls for service between Friday and Sunday night (May 14-16, 2021). (Aaron Hinks file photo)
White Rock beachgoers fined for fires, public intoxication

Majority of weekend visitors were well-behaved, police say

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) and Calgary Flames’ Josh Leivo, front right, vie for the puck as goalie Jacob Markstrom, back left, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

Statement of claim says the woman, identified only by her initials, suffered physical and emotional damages

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(Vancouver Police Department)
Vancouver police ID 6 gangsters who pose a ‘public safety risk,’ launch gang task force

VPD asking public to stay away from these six people, who they say may be targeted in shootings

B.C. Wildfire Services shows a fire on Chehalis Forest Service Road as of Sunday, May 16, 2021. (BC Fire Services)
10-hectare fire near Harrison Mills rages out of control as second blaze ignites

A second fire burns near Silver River on east side of Harrison Lake

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

Most Read