City of White Rock to host online renters’ forum

The City of White Rock wants to hear from renters.

Renters and those looking for a place to rent in White Rock are invited to share their experiences during an online forum June 10.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, the city is most interested in participants’ experiences with affordability, whether they were able to find a place to rent, and what they need in a home, including the number of bedrooms and desired amenities.

The White Rock Renters’ Forum is to be hosted by CitySpaces Consulting Ltd. and the city from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Registration can be made at https://tinyurl.com/269f3un9

Participants are required to have either a computer or mobile device, a pair of headphones if using a computer for audio, and a telephone.

The forum is offered in addition to a Housing Needs Survey the city conducted in January, which received 400 responses.

The information collected is to be used to help the city better understand local housing needs and experiences.

“There are very few things as important to people and to families as their homes. In White Rock, we want to hear your stories. We want to understand your housing needs and if they are being met. I encourage everyone who is a renter in White Rock, or who would like to be a renter in White Rock, to participate in this online forum,” said White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker.

