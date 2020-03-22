The City of White Rock announced Sunday afternoon that it will temporarily close its waterfront parking lots in an attempt to reduce the number of people visiting the city’s pier and promenade. (File photo)

City of White Rock to close waterfront parking lots to help slow spread of COVID-19

Move is intended to discourage large crowds from gathering on the popular pier and promenade

The City of White Rock has announced it will temporarily close its waterfront parking lots as part of an effort to reduce the number of people visiting the city’s popular pier and promenade.

A tweet from the city explains the effort is to encourage social distancing and help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The move comes after multiple complaints to the city – both directly and via social media – that the waterfront was drawing large crowds of people who, due their numbers, could not maintain the recommended distance of two metres or six feet between them.

Asked Friday about whether the city would close off the waterfront entirely to visitors, Mayor Darryl Walker said that could be plan B.

Initially, he said, signage would be erected on the promenade, pier and Marine Drive to remind people of the correct practices to help minimize the spread of the virus. He noted that small restaurants and coffee shops operating on Marine Drive come under the purview of Fraser Health as far as health and safety regulations are concerned.

READ ALSO: Busy White Rock cannabis dispensary implementing “mandatory measures” in response to COVID-19

“We’ll also have bylaw officers down there talking to people about their responsibilities. We want to appeal to people’s common sense and better instincts,” Walker said.

On Friday, the city announced four playgrounds would be closed to the public, but that parks would remain open.

