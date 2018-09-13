Safety concern raised over White Rock telephone pole

BC Hydro has reportedly told the City of White Rock that it is investigating after a telephone pole – balanced on beams and roped to another telephone pole – was spotted in the city.

Resident Maggie Bernet tweeted a video of the telephone pole yesterday, which is located at the corner of Oxford Street and Thrift Avenue.

“Went for an evening stroll we noticed this #MickeyMouse electrical pole set-up,” Bernet’s tweet reads. “It appears a cement pole is holding up the electrical pole and I’m dumb founded what the cement pole is resting on? Is this safe and or legal?”

#WhiteRock #BCHydro went for an evening stroll we noticed this #MickeyMouse electrical pole set-up. It appears a cement pole is holding up the electrical pole and I'm dumb founded what the cement pole is resting on? Is this safe and or legal? #bcpoli @HelenFathers #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/8dlSsswjZK — Lets Play TRUTH (@magtell) September 13, 2018

In response to a request for comment from Peace Arch News Thursday morning, city communications manager said via email thatthe city “was surprised to see this type of work from BC Hydro as it is not like them.”

“You would have to ask BC Hydro about the work done and the status, etc. That said, this morning we raised the matter with BC Hydro and they have assured us that they will investigate this matter as soon as possible.”

BC Hydro has yet to respond to PAN’s request for comment.