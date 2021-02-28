White Rock City Hall (Peace Arch News photo)

White Rock City Hall (Peace Arch News photo)

City of White Rock seeking input on draft financial plan

Plan includes tax rate increase of 4.28 per cent

The City of White Rock is seeking public input into its draft financial plan.

In a news release issued Friday, the city invited residents to review the city’s draft financial plan and provide comments as the city prepares for a budget meeting.

“In White Rock, we engage with residents and listen to your views throughout the year to ensure we are planning the future of this great city together,” White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said in a news release. “I encourage you to review the draft financial plan and tell us your thoughts. When preparing the budget, we strive to achieve that important balance between spending and revenue that allows us to meet the needs of our community.”

According to the release, the city anticipates an impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020-2021 budget and is receiving senior government funding that is expected to offset much of the projected deficit.

A copy of the 38-page draft financial plan is available at whiterockcity.ca/budget

According to the plan, the city’s general fund requires an increase of $1.6 million in new taxation revenues in 2021 to balance the budget. Of that, $575,000 is expected from new taxation revenues from development and the remainder requires a 4.28 per cent tax rate increase for 2021. Additional increases are projected to be in the range of 4.4 per cent for 2022 and 2.4 per cent each year thereafter.

SEE ALSO: White Rock holds the line on 2020 financial plan

The projected impact of the proposed increase on an average residential property in White Rock valued at $1,029,000 equates to a $90 increase. For an average business valued at $1,567,000, the increase would be about $200.

The actual increase in property taxes for any property is dependent on how that property’s assessed value changed compared to the average assessment change.

The city’s proposed 2021-2025 Consolidated Financial Plan is to be presented to the city’s finance and audit committee for public consultation and review during a virtual meeting March 8.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man shot and killed by RCMP near Tofino, police watchdog investigating
Next story
B.C. officials to unveil new details of COVID vaccination plan Monday

Just Posted

B.C. researchers are asking for the public’s help in monitoring the bat population. (Cathy Koot photo)
Semiahmoo Peninsula residents asked to monitor bat activity

Researchers keeping eye on spread of white-nose syndrome

White Rock City Hall (Peace Arch News photo)
City of White Rock seeking input on draft financial plan

Plan includes tax rate increase of 4.28 per cent

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 28

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

(Black Press - file photo)
WEATHER: Enjoy the sun today, prepare for a week of rain

Clouds and rain to arrive by evening, Environment Canada forecasts

RCMP are looking for “an unknown man who wrapped his arms around” a female youth in Clayton Feb. 26. (Black Press file photo)
Youth assaulted by unknown man in Cloverdale

Mounties looking for ‘tall and thin’ Caucasian man in his 40’s with short dark brown hair

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, start with the vaccination of police officers in internal police vaccination centers. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
B.C. officials to unveil new details of COVID vaccination plan Monday

Seniors and health-care workers who haven’t gotten their shot are next on the list

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by Tofino RCMP in Opitsaht. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man shot and killed by RCMP near Tofino, police watchdog investigating

Investigation underway by Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia.

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s compromise on in-person worship at three churches called ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Would allow outdoor services of 25 or less by Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack churches

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Baldy Mountain Resort was shut down on Saturday after a fatal workplace accident. (Baldy Mountain picture)
70-year-old man killed in a workplace accident at Okanagan ski resort

BC Coroner and WorkSafe BC are investigating

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, lights candles on behalf of Bell’s two sons during a vigil on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO and PHOTOS: Candlelight vigil for missing Chilliwack woman sends message of hope

Small group of family, friends gathered to shine light for 23-year-old mother Shaelene Bell

Jasmine and Gwen Donaldson are part of the CAT team working to reduce stigma for marginalized groups in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Jasmine’s story: Stigma can be the hardest hurdle for those overcoming addiction

Recovering B.C. addict says welcome, connection and community key for rebuilding after drug habit

A Vancouver restaurant owner was found guilty of violating B.C.’s Human Rights Code by discriminating against customers on the basis of their race. (Pixabay)
Vancouver restaurant owner ordered to pay $4,000 to customers after racist remark

Referring to patrons as ‘you Arabs’ constitutes discrimination under B.C.’s Human Rights Code, ruling deems

Approximate location of the vehicle incident. (Google Maps)
Vehicle incident blocking Coquihalla traffic in both directions

Both directions of traffic stopped due to vehicle incident

Most Read