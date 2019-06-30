City of White Rock requests resident input for OCP review

The City of White Rock has started collecting feedback for its Official Community Plan review.

Over the next two years, the city will be collecting feedback to “make sure the community’s views are understood and shared with Council so any updates made to the Official Community Plan (OCP) reflect the long-term needs of our community while balancing the needs of residents, local businesses, and property owners,” a city announcement states.

The city started the review process by creating a community survey, which can be found here.

“An OCP Review involves significant public involvement from the beginning to the end so that its goals and policies reflect community concerns and hopes for the future. During an OCP update, the review process is open, transparent, and requires broad input from residents, elected officials, staff, and stakeholders,” the announcement states, which was published on the city’s website June 17.

Topics to be covered in the OCP review include transit; greenspace; housing affordability; expanding the Peace Arch Hospital; monitoring OCP goals; enhancing the waterfront; reviewing the Town Centre; and reviewing building heights outside of the town centre.

There are two “Town Centre Design Workshops” planned next month at the White Rock Community Centre. One workshop is to take place July 6 from 1-5 p.m. and the other is to take place July 9 from 5-9 p.m.

The workshops are open to the public and there will be display boards and interactive activities, the announcement states. The events do not require registration.

The announcement says there are also opportunities for a more hands-on session facilitated by the city’s design consultants, which requires registration.

The ‘Design Town Centre’ and ‘Build Town Centre’ hands-on workshops are to take place at the Community Centre on July 6 from 1:20-2:20 p.m.; from 2:30-3:30 p.m.; and from 3:40-4:30 p.m. and on July 9 from 5:20-6:20 p.m.; from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and from 7:40-8:40 p.m.

Design Town Centre is a graphic facilitated table station where participants will share their ideas and input for the Town Centre. Build Town Centre is a model block tabled station where participants can use the blocks to explore ideas for building heights, open spaces and massing for future development in the Town Centre, the announcement states.

To register one or both of the Design Town Centre or Build Town Centre events, email planning@whiterockcity.ca with a preferred date and time.