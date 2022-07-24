City of White Rock recognized for excellent budgeting practices

The city was assessed and reported to meet guidelines of governmental budgeting for 2022

The City of White Rock has been granted an award for excellence in meeting the highest level of governmental budgeting for the year’s city budget.

Established in 1984, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada created the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. Recognition from this award is granted to inspire local governments to prepare high-quality budget documents.

The National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA outline a guide for creating the finest budget reports and emphasize best practices.

In order to be the recipient of this award, the city had some boxes to check off first.

White Rock’s annual financial budget documents were assessed for how well they perform, the city has to have a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

Within these four categories, 14 other qualifications are laid out that the city chosen as a recipient needed to be successful in.

“This award reflects a steadfast commitment to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting which is our responsibility to the citizens of White Rock,” noted Mayor Darryl Walker in a Friday release.

City of White Rock