White Rock Council has decided to cancel all of the city’s committee meetings until the end of May. (File photo)

City of White Rock puts committees on hold in response to COVID-19

Council decision ‘fluid’ and subject to change – staff

White Rock Council has decided to cancel all of the city’s committee meetings until the end of May, as part of actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was reached during Tuesday’s governance and legislation committee meeting, according to an email to committee members from corporate administration staff.

The email said council “wants to ensure they are working responsibly to ensure every precaution is in place to minimize any risk to White Rock residents.”

The email noted, however that the decision is “fluid” and subject to change should authorities’ concerns about infection risk subside.

“Committee members will be updated accordingly should any new information with regards to Committee meetings arise,” it said.

Regular council meetings will continue as scheduled, however the COVID-19 situation will continue to be monitored closely, the email added, and more information and updates will added regularly on the city website, www.whiterockcity.ca/851/Public-Safety Safety

