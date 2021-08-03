City of White Rock installs ‘Wildlife’ signs in light of residents’ concerns for Southmere Park geese

A few weeks after ‘unauthorized’ geese-crossing signs were removed from the Surrey side of 16 Avenue/North Bluff Road, the City of White Rock has installed similar signage on the south side of the street. (Contributed photo)

A few weeks after unauthorized “Geese Crossing” signs were removed from by the City of Surrey’s engineering department from in front of Southmere Village Park, new signs – these ones installed by the City of White Rock – have popped up on the south side of the street.

The signs, advising that the neighbourhood is a ‘Wildlife area’, were installed last week on North Bluff Road – 16 Avenue once you cross onto the north side of the boundary road – by city workers as a response to concerns from White Rock residents who live across the street from the South Surrey park, which has become a popular home to many geese.

Those geese, in search of food, have taken to crossing into White Rock, often disrupting traffic in the process.

“The City of White Rock was contacted by residents who were concerned for the safety of geese crossing North Bluff Road,” Jim Gordon, White Rock’s director of engineering and municipal operations, told Peace Arch News by email Tuesday.

“The City also wanted to prevent motorists from stopping suddenly when encountering unexpected wildlife.”

In July, bright yellow signs advising motorists of the geese were installed on the south side of the road, but they were not installed by the city; the cardboard signs were strapped to nearby street lights.

City of Surrey’s parks manager Neal Aven told PAN last month that the signs were to be removed “since they are non-standard and not appropriate in this location.” He added, however, that the city would look to install its own wildlife signs near the park.



