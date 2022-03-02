Anne Berry has been hired by the City of White Rock as its new director of planning and development services. (Photo courtesy of the City of White Rock)

City of White Rock hires new director of planning

Anne Berry joins city from Pitt Meadows, and replaces former director Carl Isaak

The City of White Rock has hired Anne Berry as its new director of planning and development services.

Berry, who will begin in the role on April 4 according to a news release issued by the city this week, comes to White Rock from the City of Pitt Meadows, where she served as the director of planning and community services. Prior to her time in Pitt Meadows, Berry was the director of planning for the District of North Saanich on Vancouver Island for four years.

Berry is a registered professional planner with 17 years’ experience in local government planning, the release notes.

“Anne brings with her a proven track record of fostering measured, responsible growth in similar-sized municipalities to White Rock,” said City of White Rock CAO Guillermo Ferrero.

“She has experience in planning for affordable housing and deeply appreciates the balance needed for healthy community development.

“We look forward to welcoming Anne and her strong leadership in stewarding White Rock’s future.”

In addition to her registered professional planner designation, Berry holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geography from the University of British Columbia and a Certificate in Local Government Administration from Capilano University, the city notes.

She is also a current member of the Metro Vancouver Regional Planning Advisory Committee.

Berry replaces White Rock’s former planning director, Carl Isaak, who left the role last October after six years with the city. He now works in a similar capacity at the City of Burnaby.


