City of White Rock environmental staffer lauded

A seasoned City of White Rock staffer has been recognized for his dedication to the field of water and wastewater.

In a news release issued Thursday (Oct. 8) by the Environmental Operators Certification Program, Dean Brown is named recipient of the organization’s 2020 Operator of the Year Award.

Recipients “go above and beyond fulfilling the requirements of their work responsibilities,” the release states.

“The award recognizes an Operator who makes a significant contribution to their workplace, to the water/wastewater industry, and to their community.”

Brown has more than 20 years of experience as an operator, and “has shown his eagerness to learn and improve his knowledge on water quality, water treatment, and new technologies,” the release adds.

“He maintains his certifications, attends training, reads research papers, and works closely with contractors to ensure a sound understanding of plant operation. In addition, he is adept at training new Operators. He is also a musician and participates in many community events, and supports climate change initiatives by riding to work on his bike.

“He goes above and beyond the call of duty, is available in emergencies, never declines an assignment, and is an asset to the City of White Rock.”

The EOCP implemented an operator certification and facility classification program in Canada 54 years ago, the release notes.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

City of White RockEnvironmentWhite Rock