City of White Rock encourages input on housing priorities

The City of White Rock wants to hear from residents on what kind of housing is needed in the city, moving forward.

A city media release said an online survey has been launched to gather information so council and staff can “better understand current and anticipated housing needs.”

Population and housing-related data gathered will be used in preparation of a housing needs report that will be submitted to council in either the summer or fall of 2021, as mandated by the province of B.C.

Affordable housing has already been identified as one of council’s top action items in the 2018-2022 Strategic Priorities document.

In a statement in the release, Mayor Darryl Walker encouraged residents – and potential residents – to fill out the survey.

He reiterated that housing is one of the most important issues for White Rock, and that the city is working with community partners, including not-for-profit agencies, to understand how best to address it.

The survey, which can be accessed at talkwhiterock.ca/housing is estimated to take 10 minutes to complete.

“It will only take a bit of your time but could have a tremendous impact on future housing planning in White Rock,” Walker said.



