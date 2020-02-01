City of White Rock continues to pose $13 million question

A Five Corners Plaza is among projects City of White Rock officials want residents to weigh in on. (FIle photo)

The City of White Rock is hosting two more opportunities for residents to weigh in on how the city should spend up to $13 million in anticipated community amenity contributions.

According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, the two-hour pop-up sessions are set for this coming Tuesday (Feb. 4), from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at White Rock Community Centre, and on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2-4 p.m. at Centennial Arena.

Workshops aimed at gleaning input were also held in November, as well as last month. An online survey on the topic – also available in hard copy at the city’s community centres – closes on Feb. 14.

The funds are what the city expects to receive in community amenity contributions “over time,” city communications manager Donna Kell said earlier this month.

Projects the city has put forward for input include enhancements to White Rock’s Pier; affordable housing opportunities; a community complex with administrative and public space; waterfront parks; park improvements; a funicular; a theatre facility or convention centre; and a Five Corners plaza plan.

In Thursday’s release, Mayor Darryl Walker again encouraged residents to have their say.

“Whatever your preferences, as long as the projects are eligible, whether it’s a theatre, affordable housing, a new convention centre, or many more options, we are listening, and want to hear from you,” Walker said in the release.



