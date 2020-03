The City of White Rock has closed four playgrounds to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The parks remain open for people to enjoy at a safe distance from others — at least two metres, or six feet, apart.

The playgrounds at Goggs Park, Emerson Park, Barge Park and Generations Playground in Ruth Johnson Park are temporarily closed.

For information about COVID-19 in White Rock, visit www.whiterockcity.ca/COVID19

