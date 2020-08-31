The City of White Rock’s 2019 annual report is now available online. (file photo)

City of White Rock annual report available for review

Residents have 14 days to submit written comments, questions before Sept. 14 council meeting

The City of White Rock’s 2019 annual report is now available for public review and local residents have two weeks to provide submissions, comments and questions on its contents.

The 86-page document can be found on the city’s website – www.whiterockcity.ca/annualreport – and includes a summary of 2019 milestones; a progress report on the 2018-2022 Council Strategic Priorities plan; financial reporting; and statements from both the mayor and CAO.

The annual report is a requirement under B.C.’s Community Charter.

“The City had many major accomplishments in 2019, including the reconstruction of the damaged White Rock Pier, the opening of the Water Treatment Plant and the opening of the West Beach Parkade and Memorial Park,” said Mayor Darryl Walker in a news release.

“With a focus on engaging with the community, White Rock Council members have led committees and task forces considering everything from the environment to the needs of our Waterfront businesses. The community was invited to an unprecedented number of public engagement opportunities in 2019.”

Written submissions on the report must be received by noon Sept. 14, in advance of that evening’s council meeting. Submissions can be emailed to clerksoffice@whiterockcity.ca with ‘2019 Annual Report’ in the subject line. Submissions can also be mailed to the city’s corporate administration department at 15322 Buena Vista Ave., White Rock, B.C., V4B 1Y6.

In-person delivery is also an option via the City Hall Drop Box located outside the front door of city hall.

The public will also be able to ask questions or comment on the report during the Sept. 14 council meeting, which is set for 7 p.m. at the White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.).


City of White Rock

