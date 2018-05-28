City of Surrey told to rethink plan for South Campbell Heights

A 2015 community meeting regarding a proposed truck park drew more than 150 people to the Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club. (File photo)

Metro Vancouver’s board of directors has rejected the City of Surrey’s application to redesignate lands in South Campbell Heights – including an area south of 16 Avenue – for development.

Metro staff confirmed Monday that a resolution for the board to “refer the South Campbell Heights application for an amendment to Metro 2040 back to the City of Surrey to consider an alternate amendment” was supported at Friday’s board meeting.

But while the recommendation to do so had come forward following a unanimous vote earlier this month by Metro’s regional planning committee, Friday’s decision was not a full sweep, with at least one director – Langley Township Coun. Charlie Fox – asking for his vote in opposition to be recorded, according to Metro Vancouver spokesperson Kelly Sinoski.

The overall decision was “some relief,” Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club president Bob Donnelly, who was among presenters at Friday’s meeting, told Peace Arch News.

“I think it reinforced Metro Van’s position that they want to protect the Metro (2040) and stand by the… strategy for guidelines for development,” he said.

At the same time, Donnelly said he found it “strange” that a city planner who spoke didn’t present an option that excluded the lands south of 16 Avenue – an option he suspects would have been supported by the board.

“They were not prepared to adjust the boundaries,” Donnelly said of the city. “It seemed to be that the focus of this whole thing is south of 16th. If they’d come back with a third option that said let’s forget about south of 16th… I don’t think there would’ve been any hesitation.”

The city had asked in January to amend the regional growth strategy (Metro 2040) – including extending the urban containment boundary by 235 hectares – in order to accommodate the “Stage 1 South Campbell Heights Land Use Plan” that was endorsed by Surrey council last July.

The area subject to the proposed amendment – south of 16 Avenue near 192 Street, abutting the Township of Langley – is currently designated rural in Metro 2040, and identified as a Special Study Area.

A planning process for the area began in 2014 but became the subject of controversy in September 2015 after a proposal to build a truck park on 77 acres adjacent to the fish-rich Little Campbell River made headlines following an effort to move the proposal forward ahead of the Local Area Plan planning process. Proponents later withdrew the request, and became involved – along with other stakeholders including representatives of Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club and Friends of Hazelmere Campbell Valley – in the LAP exercise.

According to the city’s application to Metro for the RGS changes, Surrey gave third reading to the South Campbell Heights Local Area Plan official community plan amendments last November.

The city then asked Metro to amend the RGS to extend the urban containment boundary, remove the Special Study Area and amend land-use designations to mixed employment, conservation/recreation, general urban and agricultural from rural and mixed employment.

In the earlier report to the regional planning committee, senior regional planner Terry Hoff notes elements of Surrey’s proposed amendment were “generally consistent with Metro 2040 provisions” – for example, the conservation/recreation designation change would protect 14 hectares of forest south of 16 Avenue that was identified in a consultant’s report as a ‘critical biodiversity region’ “and serve to further buffer the Little Campbell River riparian corridor.”

However, redesignating 143 hectares of land to general urban from rural “would be inconsistent with the provisions of Metro 2040,” he writes.

Hoff concluded there is “no substantial rationale or demonstrated need” to expand urban development into the Hazelmere Valley.

“The proposed amendment would be a significant departure from what has been the City’s established practice and may trigger similar isolated urban residential development pressures in the proximate Rural and Agricultural areas in this area, and in the adjacent Township of Langley,” Hoff states.

Hoff suggested Surrey consider altering the request to extend the UCB and general urban designation south to 16 Avenue.

Donnelly noted Monday that a motion to “overthrow” the regional planning committee decision was made early in Friday’s meeting, and sparked much debate. He said he was not, however, surprised by the move, given attempts over the years to develop in the area.

Friday’s decision, he added, puts all development sought within the boundaries of the Local Area Plan on hold.

“Nothing can be put in there until this thing is resolved.”