City of Surrey set to host online climate-action panel

Elgin Park Secondary students rally for climate change outside of their South Surrey in 2019. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Surrey residents will have a chance to learn more about how their city plans to tackle climate change during an online panel discussion planned for next week.

On Wednesday, June 23, from 6-7:30 p.m., the City of Surrey will host a climate action speaker panel, followed by a question-and-answer panel, as part of the first phase of the city’s new Climate Change Action Strategy.

Speakers at the event – which will be held via Zoom video conference – will be Arshia Uppal, a climate justice advocate and member of the Surrey Sustainabiliteens; Amy Lubik, a policy analyst with Fraser Health; Korine Deol, Fraser Health’s Environmental Health Officer; and two City of Surrey staffers – Lise Townsend, project manager of Climate Action Now, and Jason Owen, manager of sustainability and energy services.

“Ask us anything about the City of Surrey’s response to the climate crisis. Hear inspiring presentations from youth, health professionals, and City staff and find out how your feedback can strengthen our new Climate Change Action Strategy which is planned to be published later this year,” a news release issued Wednesday reads.

To register for the panel, click here.

Residents can also provide input to the city regarding its climate action plan by filling out a survey at www.surrey.ca/climateaction



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyClimate change