City of Surrey selling trees

The City of Surrey will be selling a variety of trees online, for $20 each, from August 23 to September 6.

It’s one of four such sales held each year, with the trees sold on a first come, first served basis. Buyers can pick up their trees on September 17 from the Surrey Operations Centre at 6651 148 St.

The next and final 2023 sale after this one will open on September 27 and close on October 11, with trees to be picked up on October 22. The trees – a maximum of three per customer – are available to Surrey residents only and must be purchased with a credit card with a Surrey billing name and address.

During each sale 1,000 trees will be up for grabs, with various fruit trees, maples, dogwoods and magnolias available. They’re typically two to three centimetres caliper size, come in five- or 10-gallon pots and are five to 12 feet tall.

“Ensure your vehicle can accommodate this,” states a post on the city’s website. “We’re unable to guarantee the size of specific trees.”

“The City of Surrey is committed to growing and enhancing the urban forest, which includes all of the trees in the city—on public and private land—and the connected vegetation, soils and wildlife,” reads a statement attributed to Mayor Brenda Locke in a press release. “The tree sale program incentivizes residents to plant more trees on private land as part of a comprehensive strategy to care for Surrey’s urban forest. It is a very popular program so residents are encouraged to save the dates and take advantage of purchasing an affordable high-quality tree for their property.”

Check out surrey.ca/treesale for more information.



