City of Surrey seeks feedback on updated Fleetwood plan

The City of Surrey is seeking feedback from the community on its updated Fleetwood Plan while “envisioning the future of Fleetwood supported by SkyTrain.”
The city launched this latest phase of public consultation Wednesday (Aug. 11), with the survey open now until Sept. 8. The survey can be found at fleetwoodplan.surrey.ca.
A release says it offers residents, businesses and community stakeholders the opportunity to provide feedback on the plan, adding it “marks a key milestone in the project.”
Input from this, according to a release, will be used to refine the plan for council consideration later this year.
The Fleetwood Plan area, which is more than 1,700 acres, stretches from Green Timbers Urban Forest in the west, to the Agricultural Land Reserve in the east.
The area will be home to three furure SkyTrain stations (152nd, 160th and 166th streets) as part of the planned Surrey-Langley expansion of the Expo Line.
In July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged $1.3 billion toward the extension.
Key features of the Fleetwood Plan include:
• Focused growth “in the heart of Fleetwood Town Centre” and future SkyTrain stations
• New jobs, including an employment district around the 166th Street station
• Doubling the amount of existing parkland by creating 12 new parks and expanding nine existing parks, including a new athletic park
• Improved “community connections,” making it easier to get around by adding new cycle tracks, local roads, paths and walkways
It was in February 2020 that city council approved extending the plan area’s boundary in anticipation of the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension.
City staff say that after this round of engagement, staff will report to council with the feed back and an updated draft plan. From there, the work will move to a review of utility and infrastructure, financing, urban design and “other supportive policies.”
A final plan is expected to be ready for public review in early 2023.
