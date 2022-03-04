City of Surrey reminds residents not to cut trees on public property

The City of Surrey is reminding residents not to cut down or prune trees on city property. (City of Surrey photo)

The City of Surrey is reminding residents this week not to cut down trees on city property, as part of a campaign to keep the trees healthy and in the hands of professional arborists.

A news release issued Thursday morning notes that residents are “not to cut trees along streets or in parks.”

“These trees are pruned and maintained on a schedule by certified arborists,” the notice continues. “City trees are typically pruned every three years until the age of nine and every five years thereafter.”

City arborists prune more than 1,600 trees each month, the release adds.

“We are asking residents to leave pruning or cutting of trees to professionals,” said Neal Aven, the city’s manager of parks.

“Trees are valuable assets that require investment in proper care. The City of Surrey uses professional, trained arborists to properly maintain trees for the safety of the public and the health of the trees.”

The cutting of the trees on city property is regulated by Surrey’s tree-protection bylaw. To find out if a tree near your property can be pruned, call 604-501-5050 and ask to speak to a city arborist. For more information, visit www.surrey.ca/treepruning



