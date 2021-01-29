City of Surrey receives inclusive workplace award

The City of Surrey has been recognized with an Untapped 2020 BC Workplace Inclusion Award for hiring people with disabilities.

“Surrey has been built and strengthened by its diversity and that is reflected in the diverse workforce we have at the city,” Mayor Doug McCallum said. “We are proud to receive this award and I can pledge to you that the city remains steadfast in its commitment of advancing inclusive hiring practices and workplaces in Surrey.”

The award was presented by the Open Door Group and the Presidents Group. Surrey has for the past two years been identified as one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers, a city press release states. To learn more about Surrey’s focus on accessibility and various related services, visit surrey.ca/accessibility

READ ALSO: Surrey councillor says city needs more accessible housing



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey