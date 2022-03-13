A view of Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

City of Surrey named top diversity employer for fourth year in row

Pink Shirt Day, Indigenous Carving Centre listed as contributing factors for recognition

The City of Surrey has been recognized as one of Canada’s best diversity employers in 2022 for its “exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs.”

The award – which was announced by the city in a news release earlier this week – notes that Surrey was lauded for a number of “notable initiatives” including the city’s commitment to digital accessibility and staff training in order to ensure the city’s website content is accessible to all people; city programs that recognize issues such as anti-bullying, accessibility an inclusion.

Most notably, city staff’s Pink Shirt Day was mentioned, as was the Museum of Surrey’s speaker series, which covers topics such as anti-racism, among others. The City of Surrey’s recent commitment to build an Indigenous Carving Centre in South Surrey was also recognized.

Canada’s Best Diversity Employers – now in its 15th year handing out the awards – recognizes employers across Canada that have exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs.

The competition recognizes successful diversity initiatives in a variety of areas, including programs for employees from five groups: women; members of visible minorities; people with disabilities; Indigenous peoples; and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender/transsexual people.

This is the fourth year in a row that the City of Surrey was named a top diversity employer.

“Surrey is a city that celebrates and is made stronger by its diversity,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in the release.

“The fact that the City has been recognized for its workplace diversity is a testament to our commitment in ensuring our staff reflect the inclusive and diverse communities of Surrey.”

Earlier this year, the city was also named a top employer for young people.


