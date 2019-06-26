City of Surrey employees cost taxpayers more than $210M in 2018

That’s up from $185.2M in 2017

City of Surrey employees took home $195.9 million in 2018, up from about $185.2 million in 2017 and $175.5 in 2016.

In addition to that, another $15.9 million was paid in taxable benefits and more than $1.7 million was expensed by staff. Combined, that’s roughly $213.6 million (up from $203.2 million in 2017), revealed a report before council Monday night (June 24).

Surrey’s city manager Vincent Lalonde was the highest paid employee in 2018, making about $348,632 in 2018 (up from $341,861 in 2017 and $323,000 the year before). In addition to roughly $45,171 in other taxable benefits, Lalonde expensed about $7,905.

General manager of planning and development Jean Lamontagne made about $248,706 (up from $243,875 in 2017 and 234,000 in 2016). He received $21,820 in other taxable benefits and expensed about $704.

General manager of engineering Fraser Smith made about $248,706 (up from roughly $244,000 in 2017), and received about $42,888 in other taxable benefits. He expensed $18,529.

Three other city hall employees broke the $200,000-mark in 2018.

Manager of parks, recreation and culture Laurie Cavan made $245,669; Surrey Fire Service chief Len Garis made $233,632; and general manager of investment and intergovernmental relations Donna Jones received $204,775.

Manager of design and construction Jeff Arason’s salary was about $188,967; transportation manager Jaime Boan made about $187,263; director of rapid transit and strategic project Scott Neuman received about $184,672; and general manager of police transition Terry Waterhouse’s salary was about $183,812.

Click here to read the full 2018 report.

Click here to read the full 2017 report.

Click here to read the full 2016 report.



