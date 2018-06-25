City of Surrey employees cost taxpayers more than $200M in 2017

City of Surrey employees took home approximately $185.2 million in 2017, up from $175.5 million in 2016 and $162.5 the year prior.

In addition to that, another $16.3 million was paid in other taxable benefits, and more than $1.65 million was expensed by staff. Combined, that’s roughly $203.2 million (up from $190.6 million the year prior), revealed a report before council Monday night.

Surrey’s City Manager Vincent Lalonde was the highest paid employee in 2017, making approximately $341,861 (up from $323,000 in 2016 and $294,100 the year prior), in addition to roughly $49,198 in other taxable benefits. He also expensed about $15,098.

Manager of Planning and Development Jean Lamontagne made about $243,875 last year (up from $234,000 in 2016 and $228,200 in 2015), as well as receiving roughly $19,377 in other taxable benefits. He expensed about $364.

Five other employees at city hall broke the $200,000 mark. They include Human Resources Manager Nicola Webb (who was paid about $219,396), Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis, (who received approximately $229,094), Manager of Engineering Fraser Smith (who made just shy of $244,000 last year), Manager of Parks, Recreation and Culture Laurie Cavan (who made $230,071 in 2017) and City Solicitor Craig MacFarlane (who made $201,833).

Investment and Intergovernmental Relations Manager Donna Jones’ 2017 salary was approximately $192,219 and Public Safety Manager Terry Waterhouse’s was about $176,800.

In all, there are 1,014 city hall employees making more than $75,000, said Surrey City Clerk Jane Sullivan.

