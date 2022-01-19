City of Surrey breaks ground on Nicomekl bridge project

A new four-lane crossing on King George Boulevard over the Nicomekl River will replace the old crossing. An official ground-breaking ceremony for the new span was held this week. (City of Surrey photo)

Ground has officially been broken on a new Nicomekl River Bridge.

On Wednesday, the City of Surrey announced that work on the project got underway with a groundbreaking ceremony, which included a number of members of Surrey council, including Mayor Doug McCallum.

The new King George Boulevard crossing – which the city said last November is slated to cost $22.5-million – is to replace the two-lane timber trestle bridge as well as the decommissioned single-lane Bailey Bridge. The new crossing, a news release notes, will increase capacity for the corridor from three lanes to four, as well as “multi-use paths for walking and cycling.”

The province will provide $11.5 million to the project, according to the release.

“With some parts of our region still feeling the devastating impacts of last year’s flood events, we have seen firsthand just how critical it is to replace aging infrastructure,” said McCallum.

“A modern crossing is long overdue and the new Nicomekl Bridge will ensure there is safe and efficient movement for people, goods, and emergency vehicles in and out of the growing South Surrey community.

“I am really proud of our continued commitment to public safety and would like to thank the Provincial Government for their collaboration on this project.”



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Surrey