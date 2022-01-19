A new four-lane crossing on King George Boulevard over the Nicomekl River will replace the old crossing. An official ground-breaking ceremony for the new span was held this week. (City of Surrey photo)

A new four-lane crossing on King George Boulevard over the Nicomekl River will replace the old crossing. An official ground-breaking ceremony for the new span was held this week. (City of Surrey photo)

City of Surrey breaks ground on Nicomekl bridge project

Four-lane crossing to replace two-lane crossing, Bailey bridge along King George Boulevard

Ground has officially been broken on a new Nicomekl River Bridge.

On Wednesday, the City of Surrey announced that work on the project got underway with a groundbreaking ceremony, which included a number of members of Surrey council, including Mayor Doug McCallum.

The new King George Boulevard crossing – which the city said last November is slated to cost $22.5-million – is to replace the two-lane timber trestle bridge as well as the decommissioned single-lane Bailey Bridge. The new crossing, a news release notes, will increase capacity for the corridor from three lanes to four, as well as “multi-use paths for walking and cycling.”

The province will provide $11.5 million to the project, according to the release.

“With some parts of our region still feeling the devastating impacts of last year’s flood events, we have seen firsthand just how critical it is to replace aging infrastructure,” said McCallum.

“A modern crossing is long overdue and the new Nicomekl Bridge will ensure there is safe and efficient movement for people, goods, and emergency vehicles in and out of the growing South Surrey community.

“I am really proud of our continued commitment to public safety and would like to thank the Provincial Government for their collaboration on this project.”


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Surrey

Previous story
More than 200 Afghan refugees land in Vancouver after fleeing the Taliban
Next story
Love for Betty White tallies nearly $500,000 for animal welfare groups in B.C.

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
OUR VIEW: Bring hammer down on illegal construction in Surrey

A new four-lane crossing on King George Boulevard over the Nicomekl River will replace the old crossing. An official ground-breaking ceremony for the new span was held this week. (Aaron Hinks photo)
City of Surrey breaks ground on Nicomekl bridge project

RCMP in Surrey in December, 2020. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Police say suspect in custody after shooting at Surrey residence

Adam Svensson plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 15 in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Best-ever PGA result for South Surrey golfer