City of Surrey adopts new public alert system

Free app Alertable designed to keep public informed during emergencies

The City of Surrey has adopted a public notification system called Alertable to send emergency alerts to members of the public before or during earthquakes, floods, severe weather and other hazardous happenings.

People who sign on to the free application will receive safety-related messages “in a timely manner,” according to a bulletin issued by the city, with emergency notifications directed to the user’s preferred method of contact – such as a landline, cell phone, by text message or through the smart phone app.

READ ALSO: Surrey council designates Terry Waterhouse to E-Comm 9-1-1 board

Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas says Alertable “allows us to strengthen our communications with the residents of Surrey as they will be able to receive direct information in the event of an emergency.

“It is strongly recommended that our residents sign up for Alertable to benefit from the real-time emergency notifications,” he said.

Alertable is Canadian-made.

For more information on how to sign up, visit surrey.ca/emergency-notifications.


