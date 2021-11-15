Abbotsford declares state of local emergency; evacuation order for neighbourhood due to flooding

A portion of Highway 11 in Abbotsford is closed on Monday (Nov. 15) due to damage caused by flooding. (PHOTO: Abbotsford Police Department)

The City of Abbotsford has declared a state of local emergency following extreme rainfall that has resulted in several “localized emergencies.”

The city issued a statement Monday morning (Nov. 15), just before noon, saying that several small mudslides and localized flooding have occured in many areas of the city.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for seven days – until Nov. 23 at midnight – unless cancelled before then.

“Declaring a state of local emergency allows the City of Abbotsford to provide enhanced support to manage the emergency,” the city states.

“This is essential in order to help protect the health, safety and welfare of people in Abbotsford and their property.”

Earlier, the city issued an evacuation order for the Straiton area.

A posting on the city website states that the order is being issued due to “immediate danger to life safety” caused by a localized landslide at 35259 Straiton Rd.

The order is in effect for units eight to 12 at that address.

Meanwhile, evacuation alerts continue to be in place for the following areas:

• Clayburn area: Clayburn Village and surrounding area

• Eagle Mountain areas: Cranberry Court, Briarwood Place, Doneagle Place

• Ten Oaks: Mount Blanchard Court, Mount Blanchard Drive and Old Clayburn Road

• Sumas Prairie: west side of Whatcom Road, east of Huntingdon Village, south side of Vye Road

• Straiton areas: Dawson Road east of Sumas Mountain Road

• Matsqui Village: Grace Road north to the Matsqui Slough

The Abbotsford Police Department has indicated that several road closures are in effect. This includes Highway 11 (the Abbotsford-Mission Highway) between Old Clayburn Road and McCallum Road. Detours are in effect in the area.

All public schools in the city remain open, but Mennonite Educational Institute has closed for the day.

Abbotsford residents requiring sandbags can go to the City of Abbotsford works yard at 31739 King Rd. Sandbags are located outside the main gates.

As well, a reception centre has been set up at Abbotsford Recreation Centre (2499 McMillan Rd.) for anyone displaced from their homes.

