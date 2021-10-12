File photo

File photo

City crew finds ‘possible’ human remains in Newton

Surrey Mounties are investigating

Surrey Mounties are investigating after “possible human skeletal remains” were found in Newton on Tuesday morning.

It’s the second time the Surrey RCMP has been alerted to the discovery of human remains in the north end of the city in less than a month.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said city workers were doing maintenance on a dyke when they found what appeared to be human remains in some bushes near 152 Street and 64 Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. on Oct. 12.

“Surrey RCMP Frontline police officers along with the General Investigation Unit, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and BC Coroners Service are on scene,” Munn said. “The investigation is in its very early stages and there is no further information to provide at this time.”

READ ALSO: ‘Possible’ human remains discovered in Surrey

Meantime, police are still investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in the 8000-block of 148A Street on Sept. 20.

“That investigation is still ongoing,” Munn told the Now-Leader on Tuesday. “What was located was partial human remains, however we have not been able to positively identify or determine the origin. The investigation is still with BC Corners Service and we’re waiting for DNA results back.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
UPDATE: Police investigating fatal collision in Delta
Next story
B.C. couple stands to lose $500k from hang-up delay phone scam

Just Posted

Brewery owners Stephen Gregorig (left) and Jamie Overgaard recently won a silver-medal for their English-style IPA Orion 1-1. Their taproom, Smugglers Trail Caskworks, opened in Port Kells one year ago. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Port Kells brewery wins silver medal at national Canadian beer awards

A linotype operator stands in the heritage Strathmore Standard newspaper building at Heritage Park in Calgary. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Calgary’s Heritage Park offers a great deal of attractions

File photo
City crew finds ‘possible’ human remains in Newton

Richard Tichelman sings a cover of Starship’s hit song “We Built This City” during an online broadcast of Surrey Arts & Business Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 12. (YouTube image)
Surrey Arts & Business Awards for Ero, Johal, Randhawa and Fraser Valley Musical Theatre