City approves 14-acre purchase for South Surrey parkland

Surrey council on Nov. 21, 2021 approved the purchase of 14 acres in South Surrey for parkland. (City of Surrey graphic)

The City of Surrey is adding another 14 acres of parkland to its inventory, following approval this week of the purchase of private property at 17351 16 Ave.

The rectangular site, located in Grandview Heights, is “a key piece of the land use strategy in the Darts Hill Neighbourhood Concept Plan (NCP),” a news release issued Tuesday (Nov. 23) states.

“With Council’s approval of this property purchase, the land will be set aside as parkland,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in the release.

“A major factor why Surrey is so popular is the thousands of acres of parks and green spaces we have in our residential areas. The new 14 acres of parkland will serve the growing community in Grandview Heights while protecting the area’s natural biodiversity, which includes a large section of Upper Sam Hill Creek.”

According to a corporate report, a small portion of the land will be dedicated for future widening of 16 Avenue.

READ MORE: ‘Desperately needed’ NCP for South Surrey’s Darts Hill neighbourhood approved

Council last May approved the Stage 2 concept plan for the Darts Hill neighbourhood, which McCallum said at that time has potential to provide housing for 10,000 people. The NCP encompasses approximately 130 hectares and more than 98 properties.

Planning for Stage 2 began in mid-2019.

Planning – including design and amenities – for the newly acquired parkland is to be completed at a later date, the release notes.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City of Surrey