Contributed photo Contractors at the parking lot near pier this week.

City accelerates Marine water-main work

Work expected to take place from May 14-18

The City of White Rock said Thursday morning that it planned to send new notices to waterfront businesses – following earlier ones this week – announcing that it closed the parking lot closest to the pier and will limit traffic to one lane on Marine Drive in order to replace a water main.

The work, between Martin Street and the White Rock Museum and Archives, is to increase the water main’s size to provide water service to Memorial Park, the pier and improve water for fire services.

Before Thursday’s planned notice, the city circulated a note to businesses Tuesday saying the work will take place from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. from May 14-25, which would stretch over Victoria Day Weekend.

Some residents criticized the timing of the work on Facebook after Peace Arch News reported the initial letter.

However, city director of engineering and municipal operations Jim Gordon told Peace Arch News Thursday that the city decided to accelerate the work, which is now to take place from May 14-18, with the parking lot expected to reopen to the public by the end of the following day.

Gordon said the parking lot had already been closed for the contractor, Hyland Excavating, to prepare for the work.

“The contractor is very experienced. He’s mobilizing quickly, he’s working extended hours, starting in the morning and he’s doing some saw cutting now,” he said.

Gordon said the decision to accelerate the work was made so that the disruption to traffic and parking wouldn’t unnecessarily impact the businesses on the waterfront.

“We know that’s tough for the Mother’s Day weekend, but we thought the next weekend would be even busier. We wanted to be out by then.”

Work is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m: “We don’t want them working past 5 p.m.”


City accelerates Marine water-main work

Work expected to take place from May 14-18

