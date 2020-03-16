Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Two of Canada’s most popular movie theatre chains will close its doors till April 2 due to COVID-19.

In a statement released Monday night, CEO Ellis Jacob said the suspension of movie showings was to comply with senior government health regulations.

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said earlier on Monday that all gatherings of 50 or more people should be cancelled.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Landmark Cinemas said they will also be pausing operations.

The company said all booking and ticket fees would be refunded.

