Christy Clark and her son, Hamish, address the media during a press conference on her decision to leave public life. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Christy Clark gets a new job

Former B.C. premier joins Vancouver law firm

Former premier Christy Clark has landed a job at a law firm as she officially moves on from political life.

Clark, who lost her post last July when the NDP-Green coalition was allowed to form government, had retired as leader of the BC Liberals in August.

The province’s longest serving female premier has taken a step back from public life for the past year, surfacing Wednesday with an announcement that she was joining Bennett Jones.

VIDEO: “I am done with public life,” says Christy Clark

Clark has joined the firm’s Vancouver office as a senior advisor on their governmental affairs and public policy team.

“Christy’s leadership as Premier took British Columbia to new economic heights,” said firm CEO Hugh MacKinnon. “Her vision on driving growth through trade is one that our clients share.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles
Next story
Proposed moratorium on White Rock highrises called ‘illegal’

Just Posted

Free pizza Friday at new LeBron James-backed Surrey restaurant

A B.C. first for Blaze Pizza location at Grandview Corners

In Surrey, a baseball-loving actor pitches solo show about Yogi Berra

Ed Milaney, a local Civic Treasure, to tell tale of Yankees legend at Newton Cultural Centre

Surrey Creep Catchers prez ‘done with citizens arrests’ but not ‘stings’ after pleading guilty to assault

LaForge said he’s slowing down and instead of so many ‘stings’ wants to focus on law reform to keep pedophiles in jail longer

Bat-count volunteers sought for White Rock area

Seaside city provides ‘ideal habitat’ for roost sites, organizers say

Retired Delta police chief Jim Cessford to run for mayor

Cessford plans to bring fresh ideas if elected this October

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

B.C. man charged with repeat kidnapping dies while in custody

Trial was due to begin this month, family of victim said

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

UPDATE: CP Rail reaches deal with union to end strike

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

VIDEO: Man Tasered during dramatic arrest Monday

Neighbours say 24-year-old was first peppersprayed while repeatedly resisting arrest in Chilliwack

Mathematician not impressed by people complaining about B.C.’s school tax

Jens von Bergmann of Vancouver said says the province bungled the rollout

Most Read